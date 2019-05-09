App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ready to return if SC assures I will not be arrested till conviction: Zakir Naik

Naik is living in Malaysia after fleeing from India in 2016. He has been given permanent resident status by the Malaysian government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Islamic preacher Zaik Naik has said he is ready to return to India if the Supreme Court gives an assurance that he would not be arrested till his conviction.

Naik is living in Malaysia after fleeing from India in 2016. He has been given permanent resident status by the Malaysian government.

In an interview to 'The Week' magazine, the preacher said he has faith in the judicial system, but it was better before than it is now, he added.

"Before the BJP government came, you could speak against the government, and at least 80 per cent of the times you would get justice. Today, the chances are 10-20 per cent.

related news

"Moreover, if we see the history, more than 90 per cent Muslims who faced terror charges have been let free after 10-15 years. So if I look at an average, I will be behind bars for about 10 years, and my entire mission would get disrupted. Why should I be a fool," he said.

The preacher said the NIA can question him in Malaysia, if they want.

When asked whether he will return to India if he has an assurance of justice, Naik said,"If there is an assurance from the Supreme Court of India, that if Dr Zakir Naik comes, they will not arrest me till I am convicted, I will come."

The preacher was booked by the NIA after his name cropped up during the probe of a terror attack on Gulshan's Holey Artisan Bakery (cafe) in Dhaka's posh diplomatic area, claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

Twenty people, mostly foreigners, were killed in the brutal late-night attack on July 1, 2016 after the attackers took diners and restaurant staff hostage.

The NIA had registered a case against him and his organisation Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) under anti-terror laws and for allegedly promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion and race.

Naik said he has never told anyone to resort to terrorism.

"Have they [the arrested persons] said that I told them to do the bombing? The answer is no. I challenge anyone to say that he was inspired [by me] to kill innocent people. If he is saying that then he is lying," he said when asked about the attackers in Dhaka, Sri Lanka and now a Kerala youth, arrested for planning terror attack, taking his name.

On the allegations of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate, Naik said he has one bank account.

"I have several companies and I am actually doing business. Is there a restriction in Indian law that a person cannot own companies? People have 50 companies and sometimes there are no transactions in some," he said.

Naik said they are also alleging that he sent money into his personal account.

"Now all that money I sent into my account was Rs 49 crore in seven years. I told you my earning is more than a crore a month and I have got a lot of businesses in real estate and other ventures.

"It will be a crime if I use some of the money for drugs or terrorism. They said Harmony Media is a factory of terrorism. If it is promoting terrorism then how come the US allowed my channel for so many years," he asked.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Zakir Naik

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

L&T Buys Mindtree Shares Worth Rs 368 Crore

Assam Rifles to Train Together With Coast Guard, Assist in Maritime Op ...

Modi a Failure PM, non-BJP Alliance Will be in Power on May 23: Chandr ...

'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandu Dattatreya's Thumbs-d ...

Ready to Return if Supreme Court Assures I Will Not be Arrested Till C ...

'Keep Hurling Abuses': Amit Shah Sees an Advantage for BJP in Oppositi ...

Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set i ...

Nirav Modi Failed to Convince Judge That 'Strong Ties' With Britain Po ...

Why Take Canadian Akshay Kumar Aboard INS Sumitra? Congress's Divya Sp ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.