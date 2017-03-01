Ready to be flexible on sanctions, but tread carefully on Russia arms deal: US tells India

The United States on Monday said it is working on adding more flexibility to its law that sanctions countries like India for buying Russian weapon systems, but sounded off New Delhi against going ahead with the Rs 40,000 crore deal for five S-400 defence missile systems with Moscow.

Congressman Mac Thornberry, who is the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the Pentagon, all military services and the Department of Defense agencies, said there was "concern" in the US - both in the administration and in the Congress - that the deal would "complicate our ability to work on inter-operability".

India has recently concluded price negotiations with Russia for a nearly Rs 40,000-crore deal to procure S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems for the Indian Air Force. The two countries are now trying to find a way to evade US sanctions.