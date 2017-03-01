App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 29, 2018 07:28 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Ready to be flexible on sanctions, but tread carefully on Russia arms deal: US tells India

Congressman Mac Thornberry, who is the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the Pentagon, all military services and the Department of Defense agencies, said there was "concern" in the US - both in the administration and in the Congress - that the deal would "complicate our ability to work on inter-operability".

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The United States on Monday said it is working on adding more flexibility to its law that sanctions countries like India for buying Russian weapon systems, but sounded off New Delhi against going ahead with the Rs 40,000 crore deal for five S-400 defence missile systems with Moscow.

Congressman Mac Thornberry, who is the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the Pentagon, all military services and the Department of Defense agencies, said there was "concern" in the US - both in the administration and in the Congress - that the deal would "complicate our ability to work on inter-operability".

India has recently concluded price negotiations with Russia for a nearly Rs 40,000-crore deal to procure S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems for the Indian Air Force. The two countries are now trying to find a way to evade US sanctions.

Read More

tags #Current Affairs #India #Russia #United States

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.