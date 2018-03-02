Re-polling in 13 Nagaland booths tomorrow

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland today announced re-polling in 13 booths spread across nine Assembly constituencies tomorrow.

The re-polling will be held from 7 am to 3 pm, CEO Abhijit Sinha said.

Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the north-eastern state on February 27. Former chief minister and NDDP president Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.

The nine constituencies where re-polling would be held are Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare.

Sinha said polling could not be held in one booth in Tamlu constituency on February 27 due to the alleged intervention of the Assam Police with claims that the booth falls under Disturbed Area Belt between Assam and Nagaland.

The Election Commission has directed that fresh poll be conducted there at some alternative temporary structure, the CEO said.

Repolling was ordered in the other booths following reports of snatching of EVMs, misuse of electoral photo identity cards and miscreants not allowing voters to exercise their franchise.

Counting will be held on March 3.