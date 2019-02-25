App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCEP should not place intellectual property obligation on India regarding seed, planting materials

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a free-trade agreement (FTA) being negotiated by 16 countries, including 10-member Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc and India, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Some farmer organisations and experts have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the proposed mega-trade deal RCEP should not place any obligation on India with respect to intellectual property (IP) on seed and planting materials.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a free-trade agreement (FTA) being negotiated by 16 countries, including 10-member Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc and India, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

It aims to cover goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights (IPR).

In a letter to the prime minister, 41 farmer organisations and 12 experts said certain RCEP members are demanding a tighter IPR regime in the form of insistence on provisions on rights in plant varieties.

related news

"It is demanded by some RCEP-participating countries that such plant variety protection (PVP) shall provide for the IP protection of all plant genera and species by an effective PVP system, which is consistent with the 1991 Act of the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants," the letter said.

A mega FTA that undermines farmers' seed freedoms in a diverse country is unacceptable, it added.

"Countries have complete freedom to adopt a system suitable to their agricultural condition and needs. Nothing in the RCEP negotiations should affect and limit this freedom," it added.

India wants to have a balanced RECP trade agreement as it would cover 40 per cent of the global GDP and over 42 per cent of the world's population.

India already has an FTA with ASEAN, Japan and South Korea. It is also negotiating a similar agreement with Australia and New Zealand but has no such plans for China.

The organisations that have signed the letter include All India Coordination Committee of Farmers Movement, All India Farmers Association, All India Kisan Sabha, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture, and Annadana Soil and Seed Savers.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.