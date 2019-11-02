App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCEP pact will prove to be 'farmers' destruction agreement': Priyanka

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), comprising the 10-member ASEAN bloc and six other countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand -- is engaged in negotiations for a free-trade pact.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Saturday that if India signs the RCEP pact it will prove to be "farmers' destruction agreement" as in times of economic slowdown, Indian markets should provide maximum help to domestic farmers. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), comprising the 10-member ASEAN bloc and six other countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand -- is engaged in negotiations for a free-trade pact.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bangkok on a three-day visit to attend the annual ASEAN-India Summit, the East Asia Summit and the RCEP Summit.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "There is an economic slowdown in the country. Our policy right now should be such that our markets provide maximum help to our farmers."

Close

In this environment, the RCEP will prove to be "farmers' destruction agreement", she said.

related news

"This will gobble up all the interests of the farmers of India, and their space for selling their produce will be limited," the Congress general secretary claimed.

The RCEP negotiations were launched by leaders from the 10 ASEAN member states and six ASEAN Free Trade Area partners during the 21st ASEAN Summit in Cambodia's capital of Phnom Penh in November 2012.

The objective of launching RCEP negotiations is to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the ASEAN member states and the bloc's free trade area partners.

A section of domestic industries have raised serious concerns over the RCEP deal over tariff related issues.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 2, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.