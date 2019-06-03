App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to be declared at 3 pm today: Here's how to check

More than 11 lakh students appeared for the examinations in March 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The results of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 Result 2019 will be declared today on June 3. The examinations that were held in March 2019 had more than 11,00,000 candidates appearing for it.

While the timing of the result has not yet been declared by RBSE, it is likely that it will be out by 3.00 pm.

Here is how you can check the RBSE Class 10 Result 2019:

- Go to the official website of RBSE or examresults website

- Enter the category 'RBSE Class 10 Result 2019'

- Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'

- Save the results for future reference
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 10:29 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

