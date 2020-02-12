App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI's enhanced role to deter malpractices, add credibility to financial system: President Kovind

He said recently the role of RBI as regulator has been enhanced, and "We trust that this will deter malpractices and make our financial system more credible".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank's enhanced regulatory role will deter malpractices and make the nation's financial system more credible.

"Regulatory oversight of the RBI has also brought greater stability of banking operations," the president said in his address at the golden jubilee celebration of the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) here.

He said recently the role of RBI as regulator has been enhanced, and "We trust that this will deter malpractices and make our financial system more credible".

Close

Banks are fulcrum of the country's economic ecosystem, and have played a sterling role in fuelling India's growth over the years, he stated.

related news

Through financial inclusion, we have taken rapid strides to cover the un-banked population, and the increase of deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is a positive step in assuring our savers, he added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Economy #India #Ram Nath Kovind #RBI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.