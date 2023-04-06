 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI's decision to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in line with expectations: Experts

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Chief Economist Siddhartha Sanyal said, "RBI's pause on the repo rate is completely in line with our expectations." In fact, "the 6-0 voting in favour of a pause reflects that," he said.

The repo rate hike has been paused after six consecutive rate increases aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep key benchmark policy rate at 6.5 per cent is in line with expectations of the market, experts said on Thursday.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee comprises three RBI officials and three external members appointed by the central government.