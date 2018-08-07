RBI unions to go on causal leave on September 5-6 on pension delay

The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) will observe a two-day nation-wide mass causal leave from September 5 to protest against the delay in updation of their pensions.

The unions have also decided to take out demonstration at all RBI centres on August 20.

"The United Forum appeals to all sections of RBI staff and retirees to enthusiastically participate in the two- day mass casual leave, to resolve the issues to a finality instead of allowing government to play with our patience ad infinitum," the union said in a statement today.

The unions also balmed the RBI management for delaying in resolving the pension issue.