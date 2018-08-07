App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI unions to go on causal leave on September 5-6 on pension delay

The unions have also decided to take out demonstration at all RBI centres on August 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) will observe a two-day nation-wide mass causal leave from September 5 to protest against the delay in updation of their pensions.

"The United Forum appeals to all sections of RBI staff and retirees to enthusiastically participate in the two- day mass casual leave, to resolve the issues to a finality instead of allowing government to play with our patience ad infinitum," the union said in a statement today.

The unions also balmed the RBI management for delaying in resolving the pension issue.
