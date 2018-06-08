App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.5228 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.5228 against the US dollar and 79.5824 for the euro.

PTI

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.5228 against the US dollar and 79.5824 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 67.0181 and 79.1015, as on June 07, 2018.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.6021 and 61.60 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 04:00 pm

