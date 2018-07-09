App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI raises Centre's WMA advances to Rs 70,000 crore for Q2

'WMA' are temporary advances given by the RBI to the government to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank has set the 'ways and means advances' (WMA) limit at Rs 70,000 crore for the central government for the July-September quarter, up from Rs 60,000 crore in the previous quarter.

'WMA' are temporary advances given by the RBI to the government to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.

"It has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, that the limits for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19 (July 2018 to September 2018) will be Rs 70,000 crore," the RBI said in a statement.

It further said that the central bank may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the government utilizes 75 percent of the WMA limit.

The RBI retains the flexibility to revise the limit at any time, in consultation with the government, taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances.

The interest rate on WMA will be same as that of the prevailing repo rate (benchmark short-term lending rate).
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 10:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #RBI #WMA

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.