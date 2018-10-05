RBI Policy: MPC retains GDP growth projection for FY19 at 7.4%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained the GDP growth projection for FY19 at 7.4 percent, with risks broadly balanced, in the fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement on October 5.

GDP growth for Q1 FY20 is now projected marginally lower at 7.4 percent as against 7.5 percent in the August resolution due to the strong base effect.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said that real gross domestic product (GDP) growth surged to a nine-quarter high of 8.2 percent in Q1 FY19, extending the sequential acceleration to four successive quarters.

The gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) expanded by double digits for the second consecutive quarter, driven by the government’s focus on the road sector and affordable housing.

Growth in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) accelerated to 8.6 percent, reflecting rising rural and urban spending, supported by retail credit growth. However, government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) decelerated, largely due to a high base.

The growth of exports of goods and services jumped to 12.7 percent, powered by non-oil exports on the back of strong global demand. In spite of import growth's continuous surge, high exports growth helped reduce the drag from net exports on aggregate demand.

On the supply side, the growth of gross value added (GVA) at basic prices accelerated in Q1, underpinned by double-digit expansion in manufacturing activity which was robust and generalised across firm sizes. The August and September manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) remained in an expansion zone. The September print rebounded close to the July level confirming the robustness of manufacturing activity.

Agricultural growth also picked up, supported by robust growth in the production of rice, pulses and coarse cereals alongside a sustained expansion in livestock products, forestry, and fisheries.

The services sector growth, however, moderated somewhat, largely on account of a high base. Construction activity, however, maintained a strong pace for the second consecutive quarter.

Industrial growth, measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), accelerated in June-July 2018 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. This was mainly on the back of high growth in consumer durables, notably two-wheelers, readymade garments, stainless steel utensils, auto components and spares, and accessories.

Growth in consumer non-durables also accelerated in July. Primary goods growth accelerated, driven by mining, electricity, and petroleum refinery products. Growth in capital goods production spiked in June but decelerated sharply in July.

The output of eight core industries growth remained strong in July, driven by coal, petroleum refinery products, steel, and cement, but moderated in August.

The MPC noted that global headwinds in the form of escalating trade tensions, volatile and rising oil prices, and tightening of global financial conditions pose substantial risks to the growth and inflation outlook.

"In China, industrial production growth has moderated with slowing exports and the ongoing deleveraging of the financial system weighing on growth prospects. The Russian economy has been gathering steam with the manufacturing sector turning around, and the employment scenario remaining upbeat on rising oil prices," the MPC statement said.

The MPC, therefore, said that it is imperative to further strengthen domestic macroeconomic fundamentals.

It also noted that growth in global trade is weakening as reflected in export orders and automobile production and sales. Crude oil prices eased during the first half of August on concerns of reduced demand from emerging economies due mainly to the spillover from country-specific turmoil and accentuated by rising supplies. However, prices rebounded on an expectation of reduced supplies due to sanctions on Iran and falling US stockpiles.