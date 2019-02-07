RBI Policy meet LIVE: Will ensure there is no liquidity scarcity, says Shaktikanta Das

Live now
Feb 07, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rate-sensitives trade higher ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome
Top 12 rate-sensitive stocks likely to benefit most if MPC cuts rates
RBI credit policy: Economists polled differ over rate cut, but see change in stance to neutral
Decisions of the MPC on policy rates will be data-driven, assures RBI Governor Das.
M Saraswathy: Das adds that If inflation is four percent or below, there is room to act
RBI Governor says the system liquidity position is in surplus in February.
M Saraswathy: Commenting on future rate cuts, Das says decisions on rate action will be data driven
We are constantly and continuously monitoring the liquidity situation and based on the requirement we will ensure that there is no liquidity scarcity, says RBI Governor.
M Saraswathy: On the contentious issue of interim dividend to the government, Das says the matter will be discussed and a call will be taken
M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says open market operations (OMOs) will be based on liquidity requirements in the market."
M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says Budget proposals have been factored into our inflation projections."
India's forex reserves stand at $400.2 billion as of February 1: RBI.
M Saraswathy: "Das says RBI has tried to understand problems of the banks and NBFC. RBI is monitoring the liquidity situation and will ensure that there is no crunch." RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya added that system liquidity position is in surplus.
RBI has decided enhancement of collateral free agriculture loan from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakhs. This enhancement of Rs 60,000 has been taken in view of the overall rise in inflation, marginal agriculture input and benefit to small farmers.
The MPC notes that the output gap has opened up modestly as actual output has inched lower than potential. Investment activity is recovering but supported mainly by public spending on infrastructure. The need is to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption.
Manas Chakravarty: "The mystery is: Et tu, Patra?"
M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says will set-up an internal working group on policy framework for the agricultural space in India."
Export growth on a year-on-year basis was almost flat in November and December 2018, primarily due to a high base effect and weak global demand: RBI.
This has opened space for policy action. Investment activity is recovering supported mainly by public spending on infrastructure.
Headline inflation is expected to remain contained below or at its target of 4 percent.
Inflation in the fuel and light group fell from 8.5 percent in October to 4.5 percent in December, pulled down by a sharp decline in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), reflecting softening of international petroleum product prices. Kerosene inflation continued to edge up due to the calibrated increase in its administered price.
M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says umbrella organisation for urban cooperative banks to be set up."
Import growth turned negative in December 2018: RBI.
M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says proposals relating to banks and NBFC regulations will be issued soon."
M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says taskforce on offshore rupee market will be set up."
The inflation expectations of households have softened by 80 bps. RBI Governor says that the central bank sees some moderation if the pact of activity in the service sector. He adds that continuing deflation in food and fall in crude led to the decline in headline inflation.
M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says policy action will be anchored by the goal of financial stability."
M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says the path of inflation has moved downwards."
Manas Chakravarty: “The key statement from the policy: The need is to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption.”
RBI governor says that the farm output is expected to decelerate in FY19.