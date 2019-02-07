App
Feb 07, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy meet LIVE: Will ensure there is no liquidity scarcity, says Shaktikanta Das

Stay tuned for LIVE updates of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting.

highlights

  • Feb 07, 12:04 PM (IST)
  • Feb 07, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Decisions of the MPC on policy rates will be data-driven, assures RBI Governor Das. 

  • Feb 07, 12:26 PM (IST)

    M SaraswathyDas adds that If inflation is four percent or below, there is room to act

  • Feb 07, 12:26 PM (IST)

    RBI Governor says the system liquidity position is in surplus in February. 

  • Feb 07, 12:22 PM (IST)

    M SaraswathyCommenting on future rate cuts, Das says decisions on rate action will be data driven

  • Feb 07, 12:21 PM (IST)

    We are constantly and continuously monitoring the liquidity situation and based on the requirement we will ensure that there is no liquidity scarcity, says RBI Governor. 

  • Feb 07, 12:20 PM (IST)

    M SaraswathyOn the contentious issue of interim dividend to the government, Das says the matter will be discussed and a call will be taken

  • Feb 07, 12:19 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says open market operations (OMOs) will be based on liquidity requirements in the market."

  • Feb 07, 12:18 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says Budget proposals have been factored into our inflation projections."

  • Feb 07, 12:18 PM (IST)

    India's forex reserves stand at $400.2 billion as of February 1: RBI. 

  • Feb 07, 12:18 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "Das says RBI has tried to understand problems of the banks and NBFC. RBI is monitoring the liquidity situation and will ensure that there is no crunch." RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya added that system liquidity position is in surplus.

  • Feb 07, 12:16 PM (IST)
  • Feb 07, 12:15 PM (IST)

    RBI has decided enhancement of collateral free agriculture loan from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakhs. This enhancement of Rs 60,000 has been taken in view of the overall rise in inflation, marginal agriculture input and benefit to small farmers.

  • Feb 07, 12:15 PM (IST)

    The MPC notes that the output gap has opened up modestly as actual output has inched lower than potential. Investment activity is recovering but supported mainly by public spending on infrastructure. The need is to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption. 

  • Feb 07, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Manas Chakravarty: "The mystery is: Et tu, Patra?"

  • Feb 07, 12:14 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says will set-up an internal working group on policy framework for the agricultural space in India."

  • Feb 07, 12:13 PM (IST)
  • Feb 07, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Export growth on a year-on-year basis was almost flat in November and December 2018, primarily due to a high base effect and weak global demand: RBI. 

  • Feb 07, 12:13 PM (IST)

     This has opened space for policy action. Investment activity is recovering supported mainly by public spending on infrastructure.

  • Feb 07, 12:12 PM (IST)

    Headline inflation is expected to remain contained below or at its target of 4 percent.

  • Feb 07, 12:12 PM (IST)

    Inflation in the fuel and light group fell from 8.5 percent in October to 4.5 percent in December, pulled down by a sharp decline in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), reflecting softening of international petroleum product prices. Kerosene inflation continued to edge up due to the calibrated increase in its administered price.

  • Feb 07, 12:11 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says umbrella organisation for urban cooperative banks to be set up."

     

  • Feb 07, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Import growth turned negative in December 2018: RBI. 

  • Feb 07, 12:11 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says proposals relating to banks and NBFC regulations will be issued soon."

  • Feb 07, 12:10 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says taskforce on offshore rupee market will be set up."

  • Feb 07, 12:10 PM (IST)

    The inflation expectations of households have softened by 80 bps. RBI Governor says that the central bank sees some moderation if the pact of activity in the service sector. He adds that continuing deflation in food and fall in crude led to the decline in headline inflation. 

  • Feb 07, 12:10 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says policy action will be anchored by the goal of financial stability." 

  • Feb 07, 12:09 PM (IST)

    M Saraswathy: "RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says the path of inflation has moved downwards." 

  • Feb 07, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Manas Chakravarty: “The key statement from the policy: The need is to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption.”

  • Feb 07, 12:08 PM (IST)

    RBI governor says that the farm output is expected to decelerate in FY19. 

