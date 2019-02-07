RBI Policy meet LIVE: Policy rightfully signals rates may further soften further, says SBI Chairman

RBI MPC meet: Key highlights from the policy document

The RBI's monetary policy committee on February 7 cut benchmark lending rate by 25 bps and changed its stance to "neutral" from "caliberated tightening".

The repo rate been lowered to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent, and reverse repo rate has been adjusted to 6 percent. Future MPC decisions on rates will be data driven, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address to the media.

Read the full report here.