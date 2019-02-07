RBI Policy meet LIVE: All eyes on MPC amid expectations of rate cut, change in stance to neutral

Live now
Feb 07, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rate-sensitives trade higher ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome
Top 12 rate-sensitive stocks likely to benefit most if MPC cuts rates
RBI credit policy: Economists polled differ over rate cut, but see change in stance to neutral
Opinion | MPC may hold rates, but with a strong dovish tilt
The outcome of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later this week, the first under governor Shaktikanta Das, will be a close call.
RBI is likely to change its stance from calibrated tightening to neutral. However, a rate cut at this stage may be a bit premature though there are reasons to back it - Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
In its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy in December 2018, while the decision on keeping the policy rate unchanged was unanimous, Ravindra Dholakia voted to change his stance to neutral. The committee members maintained that the central bank’s focus remained focused on taming inflation, even if it came at the cost of higher rates.
While there could be a pause in this policy, the stance may be changed to neutral - Shubhada Rao, Chief Economist at Yes Bank.
The change in the stance from ‘calibrated tightening’ to ‘neutral’ is what is being keenly watched by the market. In its December policy, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate on hold at 6.5 percent and maintain its 'calibrated tightening' stance.
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the RBI's sixth policy meet on the central bank's YouTube channel. The live streaming will start at 12 noon.
Nifty could retest 11,250-11,300 on the upside; RBI unlikely to cut rates: Reliance Securities
The RBI policy meet, corporate earnings, development from Venezuela post the US sanction and outcome of trade negotiations between the US and China would be the key things to watch for in the next fortnight.
The higher borrowing programme in the Interim Budget dented investor sentiment, as the government increased gross borrowing limit to Rs 7.1 lakh crore vis-à-vis anticipation of Rs 6.5-6.7 lakh crore. Further, the government did not announce any measures to improve its revenue side, which in absence of any meaningful improvement in tax collection may put a fiscal consolidation path at risk. Hence, the Reserve Bank of India policy today would be more crucial, according to Rajeev Srivastava, Head-Retail Broking, Reliance Securities.
The RBI bi-monthly policy review announcement is scheduled to start at 11:45 am today.
Rate-sensitives trade higher ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome
Shares of interest rate sensitive stocks showed were higher ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Sectors like banking, real estate and auto, among others, will be impacted the most from the rate cuts as the cost of the products will be directly influenced due to increase in interest rate.
Read the full report here.
Top 12 rate-sensitive stocks likely to benefit most if MPC cuts rates
A pro-market Interim Budget and expectations of a change in Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stance at its bi-monthly review outcome on February 7, fuelled a rally on D-Street.
The S&P BSE Sensex is just 25 points away from 37,000 while the Nifty 50 reclaimed 11,000 levels for the first time since October on Wednesday. Sustained trade above 11,000 could take the index towards 11,200-11,400 levels, suggest technical experts.
Read the full report here.
Opinion | RBI's surplus transfers to the government: Lessons from other countries
Amol Agrawal The case of transferring a higher share of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) reserves to the government has become a thorny issue in the relations between the two entities.
Rupee opens tad lower at 71.72 per dollar ahead of RBI meet
The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday ahead of RBI meeting. It opened lower by 17 paise at 71.72 per dollar against previous close 71.55. Rupee ahead of the important RBI policy statement is consolidating in range of 71.40 and 72.20 and most market participants are expected to remain cautious ahead of the new RBI governor’s statement.
Opinion | MPC may hold rates, but with a strong dovish tilt
The outcome of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later this week, the first under governor Shaktikanta Das, will be a close call.
RBI credit policy: Economists polled differ over rate cut, but see change in stance to neutral
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not tinker with the policy rate, but will change its stance to neutral. Economists and market experts whom Moneycontrol spoke to were divided on the rate cut but were confident of a change in stance by the banking regulator.
This is the first policy of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who also heads the monetary policy committee.
Read the full report here.
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on February 5 to decide on key rates. There are expectations that it may change its policy stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening' on low inflation footprint. Many experts have ruled out the possibility of a rate cut.
Good morning readers, welcome to the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy coverage. The monetary policy committee (MPC) will take a decision on key policy rates today and this blog will give you LIVE updates of the meeting.