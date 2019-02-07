RBI Policy meet highlights: Policy rightfully signals rates may further soften further, says SBI Chairman

With an extremely benign inflation reading and limited risks to the upside and with the INR having stabilized, it was it was clear to us that the time is right to provide the much-needed support to economic growth. This could also be gauged from the RBI policy announcement, where members unanimously voted in the favour of changing their policy stance to Neutral from that of Calibrated Tightening. To our mind, it was only a matter of whether rates were cut in today’s meeting or the during the next policy meet of RBI. In our recent strategy note post Union Budget, we opined that while the Central Bank will take cognizance of the budgeted pause in the fiscal deficit glide, it will not hold back from cutting the Repo rate - Amar Ambani, President and Head of Research, YES Securities.