RBI Office Attendant Recruitment: Notification out for 841 vacancies @rbi.org.in; check here for other details

Representational Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 24 invited applications for 841 vacancies for the recruitment of Office Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the RBI's official website i.e. rbi.org.in.

According to the notification released, the application forms are available from today and the last date to submit is March 15.

The number of vacancies is 841, of which 454 vacancies are for the general category, 211 for OBC, 76 for EWS, 75 for ST, and 25 for the SC category.

As per the eligibility criteria, the candidate should have passed 10th Standard (SSC/Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he/she is applying. Such qualification should be from a recognised board of that State/UT.

"The candidate should be an undergraduate as on the 1/02/2021. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualification are not eligible to apply," the notification said.



Candidates have to apply online through the central bank's website i.e. www.rbi.org.in from February 24, 2021, to March 15, 2021. No other means/mode of applications will be accepted.



Go to Opportunities@RBI > Current Vacancies > Vacancies and click on the hyperlink “Online Application Form” in the Advertisement page for filling the ‘Online Application’. It redirects the candidates to the online registration page.



Candidates will have to click on "New Registration". Fill all the basic details and upload the photograph and signature in the online application form as per the specifications given.



Check all the details submitted and pay the online fees.



Candidates are advised to read the pre requisite before applying.



The non-refundable application fees for OBC/EWS/General category is Rs 450 while for the SC/ST/PwBD/EXS, the fees is Rs 50.

The selection for the post will be done through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test) followed by Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language).

The official release has also mentioned a tentative date for the online test which is April 9-10.

Before the commencement of the online test, the bank may arrange pre-test training to a limited number of candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwBD categories.

Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail themselves of such training may write to the Regional Office of the RBI to whom the candidate is applying. Such trainings will be conducted under social distancing norms. The format of the application form for pre-examination training is attached in the notification.