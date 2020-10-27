RBI notifies compound interest waiver scheme on moratorium loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 27 notified the Centre's scheme for compound interest or interest on interest waiver during the six-month moratorium period.

The central bank said the scheme "mandates ex-gratia payment to certain categories of borrowers by way of crediting the difference between simple interest and compound interest for the period between March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020, by respective lending institutions".

The Ministry of Finance had shared the details of the scheme on October 24. The scheme applies to MSME loans and some categories of individuals loans up to Rs 2 crore.

Also read: Govt announces compound interest waiver on moratorium loans — here's how it will affect borrowers

Loans under the following categories are eligible for the ex-gratia payment - automobile, education, housing, personal loans to professionals, MSME, consumption, credit card dues, consumer durable.

The government aims to complete the exercise of disbursing the payments by November 5.

The RBI had announced the moratorium in March to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium enables borrowers to defer repayments on loans and EMIs during the six month moratorium period.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions seeking complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period. The apex court will next hear the matter on November 2.