App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI nominee on PSU boards create illusion of regulatory control, says Raghuram Rajan

Even Rajan's successor and present RBI Governor Urjit Patel had suggested withdrawal of nominee directors from the boards of public sector banks to avoid any conflict of interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is not in favour of having an RBI nominee on the boards of public sector banks, saying it creates an "illusion that the regulator is in control".

"The RBI is primarily a referee, not a player in the process of commercial lending. Its nominees on bank boards have no commercial lending experience and can only try and make sure that processes are followed," he said in a note to Chairman of Estimates Committee Murli Manohar Joshi.

"They (RBI nominee) offer an illusion that the regulator is in control, which is why nearly every RBI Governor has asked the government for permission to withdraw them from bank boards," he said.

The Parliamentary Committee on Estimates had invited Rajan to brief it on the matter after former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian praised him for identifying the NPA crisis and trying to resolve it.

related news

The central bank is discussing the matter of RBI nominee director with the Finance Ministry, Patel had informed Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

Rajan also said bankers, promoters, or their backers in government sometimes turn around and accuse regulators of creating the bad loan problem but the truth is bankers, promoters, and circumstances create the bad loan problem.

"The regulator cannot substitute for the banker's commercial decisions or micromanage them or even investigate them when they are being made. Instead, in most situations, the regulator can at best warn about poor lending practices when they are being undertaken, and demand banks hold adequate risk buffers," he said.

The important duty of the regulator is to force timely recognition of NPAs and their disclosure when they happen, followed by requiring adequate bank capitalization, he said, adding, this is done through the RBI's regular supervision of banks.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.