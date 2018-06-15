App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBI must act as alert inspector, not just off-site surveyor, says union

In the letter, the union thanked the governor for bringing to the fore regulatory impediments that the RBI is suffering from with regard to public sector banks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank union today requested Governor Urjit Patel to monitor banks through a combination of risk-based supervision, off-site surveillance and on-site inspections of operational systems.

In a letter written to the governor, the union suggested that the RBI should undertake random supervision of bank branches in all parts of the country periodically - possibly 10 per cent of bank branches comprising all regions on an annual basis.

"We would request you that RBI monitoring of banks should be a triad - a combination of risk-based supervision, off-site surveillance and random on-site inspections of operational systems, which, we feel, will give the best result instead of RBI totally dispensing with on-site inspections," the union said in the letter.

"We strongly feel that RBI must remain in the scene, not only as an off-site surveyor but an active and alert inspector," it added.

related news

The letter said that the RBI could train newly recruited computer-savvy assistants in banks for assisting this monitoring exercise, which will stand RBI in good stead without stretching its human resources too much.

Earlier this week, the RBI governor had appeared before a Parliamentary Panel, where he faced tough questions on bad loans, bank frauds and cash crunch, among others.

Patel assured the members of the committee, headed by senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, that steps were being taken to strengthen the banking system.

"You (Patel) have stressed that it is not possible for RBI to inspect/audit about 1,20,000 branches of banks spread over the whole country. That is unexceptionable," the union wrote.

It added that this should not mean that RBI totally withdraws itself from on-site supervision and relies on reports sent by the banks taking those as "sacrosanct".

"If RBI believes that banking authorities are responsible enough to mind their operations and responsibilities, and RBI can safely rely on them then that will be definitely dereliction of duty," the RBI union said while pointing out the PNB fraud case.

In the letter, the union thanked the governor for bringing to the fore regulatory impediments that the RBI is suffering from with regard to public sector banks.

It also praised him for putting forward that banking regulation and supervision should be "ownership neutral".
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 11:40 am

tags #RBI #Urjit Patel

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.