Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday welcomed the RBI's decision to keep the benchmark rate unchanged.

"RBI has taken a good call, I think", she said.

The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the repurchase or repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.