RBI Monetary Policy balanced and nuanced, will push growth: Experts

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

RBI MPC: President of Commodity Participants Association of India Narinder Wadhwa expects an extended pause and feels interest cycle is done. Market cheers this decision of RBI, said Wadhwa.

RBI, which had been increasing interest rate in all its monetary policies since May, pressed the pause button on Thursday, belying expectations of one more hike in repo rate in view of inflation and global economic scenario.

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy decision on interest rate is balanced and nuanced, and reflects its optimism on economic prospects in current fiscal year, experts say.

The benchmark short-term lending rate (repo) has been increased by 250 basis point since May 2022 to touch 6.5 per cent.

The policy has its share of surprise with a unanimous decision to keep repo rate unchanged, said chief economist of Bank of Baroda Madan Sabnavis, and added this goes along with a tint of optimism compared with its outlook in the February policy.