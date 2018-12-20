RBI limits total outstanding ECBs to 6.5% of GDP

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a cap on the outstanding stock of external commercial borrowings (ECB) at 6.5 percent of GDP at current market prices.

Based on the gross domestic product (GDP) figures at March-end 2018, the soft limit works out to $160 billion for the current financial year, the RBI said in a statement.

"The outstanding stock of ECB as on September 30, 2018, stood at $126.29 billion," it said.

The decision to have a "rule-based dynamic limit" for outstanding stock of ECB at 6.5 percent of GDP at current market prices has been taken in consultation with the government, the RBI added.