Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI limits total outstanding ECBs to 6.5% of GDP

Based on the gross domestic product (GDP) figures at March-end 2018, the soft limit works out to $160 billion for the current financial year, the RBI said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a cap on the outstanding stock of external commercial borrowings (ECB) at 6.5 percent of GDP at current market prices.

Based on the gross domestic product (GDP) figures at March-end 2018, the soft limit works out to $160 billion for the current financial year, the RBI said in a statement.

"The outstanding stock of ECB as on September 30, 2018, stood at $126.29 billion," it said.

The decision to have a "rule-based dynamic limit" for outstanding stock of ECB at 6.5 percent of GDP at current market prices has been taken in consultation with the government, the RBI added.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 07:54 pm

