Apr 04, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI keeps private banks waiting on bonuses of top executives: Report

The central bank usually gives approval for bonuses latest by March 31

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The RBI is yet to approve bonuses for senior executives in private banks for the year 2016-2017, according to a Business Standard report.

Banks usually apply for approval in June and the central bank usually gives the go-ahead for the bonuses by mid-March or March 31, the report said.

In some instances, the RBI said it needed clarification on the high bonuses of private sector executives. This clarification was sought due to discrepancies between bad loans reported by the banks and findings of the RBI audit.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio for private banks overall was 4.15 per cent at the end of December 2017 quarter, the report added.

Seventy per cent of a senior executive's salary is fixed, while 30 per cent falls under variable pay.

The RBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank did not reply to Business Standard 's request for comment.

HDFC Bank has followed the same bonus and variable pay structure for a decade, while Axis Bank has changed the structure for their senior management, sources told the paper.

Compensation committees at ICICI Bank, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank have not received any communication from the RBI seeking clarification on bonuses, sources added.

The sources also said the RBI was unlikely to approve high bonuses, but would not ask banks to deny senior executives their dues.

