Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI imposes Rs 50 lakh fine on SBI

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State Bank of India (SBI) on August 3 said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on it for non-compliance relating to reporting of frauds.

The RBI in exercise of the powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulations Act, has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with its directions relating to reporting of frauds, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

First Published on Aug 3, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #banking #Economy #India #RBI #SBI

