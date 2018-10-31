RBI, govt communications have not ever been disclosed: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley refused to be drawn into the row over his ministry using a never-used provision to ask RBI for resolution of issues, saying discussions and consultations with the central bank have never been disclosed.

At a news conference, the minister said he would not say anything more than what a press statement issued by his ministry on the RBI row said in the morning.

Asked if the government has used the never-used provision under Section 7 of the RBI Act that gives it the power to issue directions to the central bank on matters of public interest, he said communications and layers of consultations between the government and the RBI haven't ever been disclosed.

Final decisions arrived at are only communicated, he said.