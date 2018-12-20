App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI Governor to meet private sector lenders next week

Das took over as 25th Governor of RBI last week following the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel ahead of schedule due to differences with the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said he will meet representatives of private sector banks and cooperative banks next week to discuss issues and concerns.

"Meetings with public sector banks completed. Shall meet representatives of private sector banks and cooperative banks next week," he tweeted.

As part of the consultative process, Das finished meeting with the public sector lender on December 19.

It is believed that heads of state-owned bankers discuss the issues related to relaxing the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, liquidity and credit flows to MSMEs.

Of the 21 state-owned banks, as many as 11 are under the PCA framework, which imposes lending and other restrictions on weak lenders.

These are Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, Uco Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

In the first meeting on December 12, the bankers had sought some easing in the one-day default norms announced by the RBI through the February 12 circular, which nullified all other debt resolution mechanisms.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #RBI #Shaktikanta Das

