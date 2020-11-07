172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rbi-governor-shaktikanta-das-tests-negative-for-covid-19-to-return-to-office-next-week-6085471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:59 PM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests negative for COVID-19, to return to office next week

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had confirmed on October 25 that he has tested positive for COVID-19

Moneycontrol News
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (PTI)
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on November 7 said he has tested negative for COVID-19, and he will be returning to office next week.

Das confirmed the news on Twitter and thanked everyone for their wishes.

On October 25, the RBI governor confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Das has been at the forefront of the task of getting India's economy back on track, and had, on October 21, said that the country is "at the doorstep of economic revival".

The governor also inaugurated SAARCFINANCE's 40th meeting on four deputy governors B P Kanungo, M K Jain, M D Patra, and M Rajeshwar Rao.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:59 pm

