Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets heads of rating agencies to seek macroeconomic assessment

The meeting was also attended by the deputy governors and other senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

PTI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday sought credit rating agencies' assessment of the macroeconomic situation and their outlook on various industries, including the financial sector, the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI Governor met managing directors and chief executives of credit rating agencies (CRAs) through video conferencing.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy governors and other senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

During the meeting, among other matters, agencies' assessment of the macroeconomic situation and outlook on various sectors, including the financial sector, was discussed.

Other issues discussed included perspectives on the overall financial health of the entities rated by the CRAs and major factors that affect credit ratings in current context.

The RBI also sought feedback on ways to further strengthen the rating processes and engagement with key stakeholders.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Business #Credit rating agencies (CRAs) #Economy #India #RBI #Shaktikanta Das

