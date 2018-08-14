RBI examines 200 NPA accounts during annual inspection of bank books: Report

The central bank is looking at repayment history, classifications, provisions and debt restructuring among other things to ensure that all procedures were correctly followed, according to a report by The Economic Times.

In its annual inspection of banks' books, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has examined 200 stressed accounts dating back to 2011. The exercise is to avoid a nasty surprise in bankruptcy court.

These include the accounts of Videocon, Essar Steel, ABG Shipyard, Bhushan Steel and Monnet Ispat.

“The RBI has sought details from some banks regarding the provisions made in some of the big stressed accounts, the asset classification adopted by various banks for the same account. I believe the regulator is assessing whether the correct processes were followed,” a banker told the paper, adding that it is being carried out along with the annual inspection of bank books conducted by the regulator every year.

The move comes ahead of the August 27 deadline by which lenders have to finalise debt resolution plan for loans of Rs 2,000 crore and above. If the central bank finds any irregularities in the process followed, the accounts will be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for bankruptcy resolution.

While announcing the State Bank of India (SBI) results last week, Chairman Rajnish Kumar had assured that "the defining line of 2 percent (of the overall book) remains… whether its slippages or credit cost, it won’t cross that mark,” reflecting an improvement in finances.

Analysts believe that there could be a build-up of stress due to the RBI’s February 12 circular that changed the framework for bad-loan resolution. The RBI overhauled the entire NPA resolution framework where banks had to make immediate disclosure of any default even if it is due by one day and push the resolution of large accounts under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after 180 days of such default.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased at a comparatively slower rate in the June quarter at Rs 8.71 lakh crore from the year earlier, according to CARE Ratings. Private banks accounted for Rs 1.29 lakh crore of bad loans, while the rest Rs 7.42 lakh crore was with public sector banks.