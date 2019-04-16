RBI employees aren't government servants: Madras HC

Employees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cannot be identified as "government servants" while marking their employment status, the Madras High Court said.

E Manoj Kumar, a central bank employee, moved to the High court, challenging a decision by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) withholding his results of an examination.

"It is true that the RBI is a state within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India. Even then it cannot be said that its employees are all regular Government employees," the bench said.

In his application form for the TNPSC examination in 2016, Kumar replied in the negative to the question: “Are you a Government employee?”

The TNPSC withheld his results, saying that Kumar had suppressed material particulars by not revealing his bank service.

Kumar was appointed as the deputy superintendent of police, but his appointment hit a road block.

The division bench, comprising Justice KK Sasidharan and Justice PD Audikesavulu, noted that the TNPSC’s application form did not have a separate column for the nature of employment.

"Even the entry in question was correctly filled up by the appellant. He is not responsible for the preparation of an incorrect questionnaire by the TNPSC," The bench said in its judgement.

On March 26, a single bench dismissed Kumar’s writ petition, saying that the instructions on filling the application form were clear.

The division bench ordered the TNPSC to forward Kumar’s candidature and take action regarding his appointment within one week.