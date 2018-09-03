App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI employees' 2-day mass leave programme deferred

The mass casual leave programme was likely to have paralysed operations of the central bank and other major lenders across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The two-day mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 called by the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) has been deferred after discussion with the bank management, the union said.

"Consequent to series of meeting between top management of Reserve Bank of India with unions, the forum has decided to defer the pragramme of mass causual leave scheduled on September 4 and 5 to first week of January, 2019 in response to the bank's request to give some more time to resolve the demands," a UFRBOE statement said.

The mass casual leave programme was likely to have paralysed operations of the central bank and other major lenders across the country.

UFRBOE had called the mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 demanding an option for contributory provident fund (CPF) retainers to switch over to pension scheme, and grant of additional provident fund (APF) to those recruited in the bank from 2012.

The forum had threatened that if the issue lingers then they would resort to flash strike for two days.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 08:51 pm

tags #India #RBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.