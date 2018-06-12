App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI cautions job seekers against fake communication sources

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank today cautioned job aspirants on recruitment related communication received from sources other than the RBI website, saying certain unscrupulous persons posing as central bank officials are sending electronic communication through fake email addresses.

"RBI clarifies that all recruitment related information, viz., advertisement, procedure for submitting application, schedule of examination, list of examination centers, admit card, result, etc. is disseminated only through the RBI website https://www.rbi.org.in," the central bank said in a statement.

The members of public are, therefore, cautioned against entertaining and falling prey to such communication received from other sources, on matters related to recruitment in the RBI, it added.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 09:27 pm

