you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Assistant recruitment 2020: Last date for application is January 16

A two-phase examination- Preliminary and Main - will be conducted across the country, followed by a language proficiency test (LPT) for candidates shortlisted after the main exam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The registration process for the recruitment of RBI Assistant is going to end on January 16.

The recruitment process started on December 23, 2019, for the 926 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply by heading to the central bank's official website www.rbi.org.in.

To head directly to the application page, click here.

related news

The tentative dates for the examinations are as follows:

-Online Preliminary Test- February 14 and February 15

-Online Main Test- March 2020

Candidates appearing for the exam need to have a Bachelor's degree with an aggregate of over 50 percent.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #India #Reserve Bank of India

