Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI announces OMO purchase of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore

The securities will be purchased through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will purchase government securities under open market operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore on September 24, 2020, the central bank said on September 17.

The securities will be purchased through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of requisite amount of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on September 25, 2020, the RBI said. 

The central bank reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off and accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

Earlier this month, the RBI had on September 7 announced a special round of simultaneous sale and purchase of government securities (G-Secs) for Rs 10,000 crore each on September 10.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:01 pm

tags #Business #India #OMO (Open Market Operations). #RBI

