ATM cash crunch Live: RBI and Govt mismanaged currency distribution, says Yashwant Sinha

Cash crunch a political conspiracy to mislead nation: Manoj Sinha​

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha today said that there is enough cash available in the country and the hype around currency shortage has been created to mislead the nation.

"I feel that it is unnecessary hype which has been created. Finance Secretary and RBI have said that there is no cash crunch in 80 percent of the ATMs and there is enough cash available in RBI chest also. It is a political conspiracy to mislead nation. People should remain cautious from such conspiracies," Sinha said in response to query on cash crunch in the country.

He alleged that an artificial demand was created to create the hype around cash crunch. (PTI)