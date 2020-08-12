Raza Academy writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, requests re-opening of mosques

Raza Academy, a body representing Indian Sufi Muslims, on August 12 requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to open mosques with social distancing "in the view of High Court judgement for Jain Temples".

"The honourable High Court of Mumbai has directed the disaster management team of the BMC to consider the opening of Jain temples for their Padushan Festival. The Hon. Court has noted that if Malls, Gyms and Shops can be opened why can’t religious places be opened with necessary precautions and arrangements," Raza Academy's general secretary, M. Saeed Noori said in a letter to Thackeray.

The Bombay High Court on August 12 directed the Maharashtra government to consider representations by the Jain community seeking permission to enter Jain temples during the eight-day Paryushan festival and submit its decision by August 13.

"In view of this Judgement we earnestly request your good self to kindly allow the opening of Mosques immediately and let people bow their heads to the Almighty Allah and pray for the well being of the city, the state, the country and the world (sic)," Noori said.

While stating that the Muslim community celebrated both the Eids as well as the holy month of Ramzan in a "simple and quiet manner as was asked by them to do," Noori said "it makes no sense that when Marriage Functions are allowed with 50 people in 500 or 1000 Sq. Ft. areas, funerals are allowed then why should Mosques not be opened with precautions ".

"15 Aug is Independence day and we hereby request you to allow freedom to pray from this day onwards and instil confidence in the community about your government's great governance," the letter states.