Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad

"Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic, the former India cricketer tweeted.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
India’s cricket head coach Ravi Shastri received a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad on March 2. Shastri tweeted that he was “extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team.” (Image: Twitter/ @RaviShastriOfc)

The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital here. Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.

India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination."

However, it is not immediately known whether any other member of the Indian team's support staff was inoculated.

Show

The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test battle against England here.

The fourth and final Test of the rubber will start in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India are currently leading the series 2-1.
PTI
TAGS: #ahmedabad #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #India #Ravi Shastri
first published: Mar 2, 2021 11:28 am

