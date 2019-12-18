Ravi Shankar Prasad to present 'Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman' on Thursday

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will felicitate 17 individuals and 10 organisations on Thursday for their contribution to social development by presenting them the coveted 'Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman'. The award, now in its third edition, recognizes and honours social innovators together with 'change agents' from across 10 categories in the country, including art and culture, education, environment, entrepreneurship, health, sports and women empowerment.

Twenty winners, 10 individuals and as many organisations, will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, while five individuals and an organisation will be presented with a distinguished recognition.

Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Jeevan Samman, a lifetime achievement award, along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh will also be presented during the event.

"There are several individuals and organisations in India who are doing excellent effort with innovation and dedication to change lives of people. Most of them are unsung heroes," said Shallu Jindal, the chairperson of JSPL Foundation that organises the award.

Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman is not only an effort to recognise and honour such individuals or organisations but also to celebrate their success and inspire others to follow them, Jindal said.