Ravi Shankar Prasad to present 'Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman' on Thursday

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will felicitate 17 individuals and 10 organisations on Thursday for their contribution to social development by presenting them the coveted 'Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman'. The award, now in its third edition, recognizes and honours social innovators together with 'change agents' from across 10 categories in the country, including art and culture, education, environment, entrepreneurship, health, sports and women empowerment.

Twenty winners, 10 individuals and as many organisations, will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, while five individuals and an organisation will be presented with a distinguished recognition.

Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Jeevan Samman, a lifetime achievement award, along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh will also be presented during the event.

"There are several individuals and organisations in India who are doing excellent effort with innovation and dedication to change lives of people. Most of them are unsung heroes," said Shallu Jindal, the chairperson of JSPL Foundation that organises the award.

Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman is not only an effort to recognise and honour such individuals or organisations but also to celebrate their success and inspire others to follow them, Jindal said.

Instituted in 2015, the first-ever Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman was conferred on 29 individuals and organisations across the country. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.