HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ravi Shankar Prasad to leave for G20 IT conference in Argentina; to visit Silicon Valley

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leaving for trip to Argentina and Silicon Valley.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leaving for Argentina to attend the G20 IT Minister's conference starting August 23, after which he will visit the Silicon Valley and is likely to meet top officials of Internet firm Google as also investors in Indian start-ups.

"Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leaving for trip to Argentina and Silicon Valley. There is G20 IT minister's conference of G20 in Argentina from coming August 23 to 25 where there will be discussions on development of inclusive digital economy," an official statement said.

After the G20 conference, Prasad will visit the Silicon Valley in California, USA, where he will meet CEOs of large IT companies and investors who have invested in Indian start-ups.

He is expected to pitch for investments in electronics manufacturing in India, especially in medical electronics. According to sources, Prasad is likely to meet top officials of Google during his visit to Silicon Valley.

Prasad will meet Indians working in Silicon valley and address a conference of immigrant Indians, the statement said. He will also hold a dialogue with faculty of Stanford University.

Recently a UK based NGO 'aPolitical' had acknowledged Prasad among top 20 leading personalities in the field of Digital Governance.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #Argentina #Current Affairs #India #Ravi Shankar Prasad

