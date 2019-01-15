App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ravi Shankar Prasad stable: AIIMS sources

Prasad was admitted to the hospital on Monday following complaints of nasal congestion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The condition of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is admitted to AIIMS, is stable, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

Prasad was admitted to the hospital on Monday following complaints of nasal congestion.

"He is in the ICU, under observation. His condition is stable," a source said.

The Union Law and Justice minister is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department.

Prasad is likely to be shifted to a private ward on Wednesday.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 09:45 pm

