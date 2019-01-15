Ravi Shankar Prasad stable: AIIMS sources

The condition of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is admitted to AIIMS, is stable, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

Prasad was admitted to the hospital on Monday following complaints of nasal congestion.

"He is in the ICU, under observation. His condition is stable," a source said.

The Union Law and Justice minister is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department.

Prasad is likely to be shifted to a private ward on Wednesday.