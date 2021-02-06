MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Ravi Shankar Prasad donates Rs 11 lakh for Ram Temple

Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Prasad Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

PTI
February 06, 2021 / 09:39 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday contributed Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Prasad Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Singh, who is RSS regional general secretary (kshetrakaryawah) of Bihar and Jharkhand and Pandey, the prant Pracharkaryawah Pramukh of South Bihar RSS, received the cheque at the organisation's state headquarters here.

Actor Akshay Kumar donates for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Prasad, the union minister for law and justice,electronics and information technology and communications, said I am extremely happy that I am making an announcement of contributing Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Prasad said. I was the lawyer for Ram Lalla in Allahabad High Court where we won (the case). It would be great if I had the opportunity to argue the case in Supreme Court but since I was the (union) law minister, I could not argue the case, Prasad said.

Its a matter of pride that I will be going out to collect donations for the purpose of constructing a grand Ram temple, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Ram temple #Ravi Shankar Prasad #Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust
first published: Feb 6, 2021 09:39 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.