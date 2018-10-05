App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Russia to leverage massive potential of India's digital economy

Prasad said India is pushing its digital economy to touch $1 trillion mark in coming 3-4 years, leading to opportunities in areas like IT, e-commerce, communications and electronics manufacturing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on Friday invited Russia to leverage the potential of its booming digital economy, with IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying that collaboration in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and e-health would spur technology momentum of both the economies.

Prasad said India is pushing its digital economy to touch $1 trillion mark in coming 3-4 years, leading to opportunities in areas like IT, e-commerce, communications and electronics manufacturing.

Terming Indo-Russian relationship as one of "trust, understanding and reciprocity", Prasad said the two sides had a common world view on a variety of matters and that ties have remained immune from the political changes and other differences.

"Indeed, it has acquired a new momentum because of personal chemistry and understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Prasad said addressing India Russia Business Summit organised by industry body CII.

related news

Highlighting India's strength in skilled manpower and innovation and Russia's technology prowess, Prasad said India too offers a vast potential in emerging areas like AI, e-healthcare and e-education and the booming startup ecosystem.

"When I talk of digital economy, it has already acquired a momentum of its own and is creating an opportunity for industrialists, IT experts, IT professionals and start ups...India is a big startup movement with over 5,000 start ups. All this presents a larger narrative....I request all of you to join in India's digital economy," Prasad said.

He noted that the success of India's IT industry is backed by skilled talent and low-cost inclusive technology. The mobile phone base in the country stands at 1.21 billion with 450 million smartphones, Prasad said, adding that 1.22 billion Aadhaar cards offered residents a verifiable digital identity.

"Indo-Russian relationship offers a great opportunity to work together. Russia has outstanding people, innovators...India is also a land of innovators and human resource including young IT graduates...If we have this kind of collaboration and cooperation, Indo-Russian relationship will acquire a technology momentum of its own," the minister said.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 01:56 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Ravi Shankar Prasad #Russia #World News

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.