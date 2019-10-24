Raver Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Raver Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Raver is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Raver Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 66.82% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.74% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Haribhau Madhav Jawale won this seat by a margin of 10000 votes, which was 5.44% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 183856 votes.

Shirish Madhukarrao Chaudhari won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21536 votes. IND polled 153712 votes, 35.21% of the total votes polled.