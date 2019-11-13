Raut discharged from hospital, says next CM will be from Sena

Nearly two days after he underwent angioplasty to remove two blockages in his heart at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was discharged on November 13 noon.

Raut, 57, had undergone angioplasty on November 11 evening.

"Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the Shiv Sena," Raut said while leaving the hospital around 1 pm.

Doctors have advised him to rest for some time, one of his family members said.

"He will have to undergo another check-up after some days to assess the progress of the angioplasty procedure," he said.

Raut visited the Lilavati Hospital on November 11 evening after he complained of mild chest pain. He was treated by Dr Jaleel Parkar.

Raut, executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', became the face of the party's repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios ever since poll results were announced on October 24.

