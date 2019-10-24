Ratnagiri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ratnagiri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ratnagiri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ratnagiri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ratnagiri is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Ratnagiri district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ratnagiri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 66.22% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.25% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Uday Ravindra Samant won this seat by a margin of 39427 votes, which was 22.44% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 175670 votes.Uday Ravindra Samant won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8276 votes. NCP polled 159563 votes, 46.53% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am