Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ration cards should be categorised based on purpose: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee asked food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick to convene an all-party meeting to take their suggestions in this connection.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said ration cards should be divided into two categories based on purpose - those availing benefits of the PDS system and those who are using it for as a document for identity.

Assembly sources said the all-party meeting in this regard is likely to be held on Friday.

Referring to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, she said people are scared and keeping ration cards to prove their identity.

"Some governments have come to power in Delhi and other places. Sometimes there will be the NRC and sometimes there will be the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. People are scared of being driven out (of the country)," she said.

People need documents to prove their identity and a ration card is one such document, she said.

"There are people who do not use ration cards for the rationing system but are still keeping it thinking of using them in case there is any enquiry in future," Banerjee said.

"We can also conduct a survey about who are taking rations and who are using them only for identity purpose," the chief minister said.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:27 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

