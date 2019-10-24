Ratia Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ratia Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ratia is an Assembly constituency in Fatehabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 80.39% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 78.02% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Prof Ravinder Baliala won this seat by a margin of 453 votes, which was 0.29% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 156987 votes.