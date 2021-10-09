MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31: PM Modi to attend celebrations at Gujarat's Statue of Unity

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014, with the national-level celebration at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity here this time being based on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Statue of Unity near Narmada river in Gujarat-Sept 17, 2019 (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Statue of Unity near Narmada river in Gujarat-Sept 17, 2019 (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on October 31 to attend Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, officials said on Friday.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014, with the national-level celebration at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity here this time being based on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On October 31, PM Modi will first pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel, India's first home minister, at the Statue of Unity here and then attend the "Ekta Parade" near the structure, said a state government release.

Ahead of the PM's scheduled visit, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with top officials, including Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia, at Kevadia on Friday and took stock of the administration's preparedness, said the release.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Rashtriya Ekta Diwas
first published: Oct 9, 2021 09:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.