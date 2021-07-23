Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex to reopen for public from August 1
The complex was reopened on January 5 only to be closed again on April 14, 2021, when COVID-19 cases started rising during the second wave of the pandemic.
July 23, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi
The Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will reopen for public viewing from August 1, 2021.
Visitors will be allowed to take a one-hour tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturdays and Sundays (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots – 10:30 to 11:30 hours, 12:30 to 13:30 hours, and 14:30 to 15:30 hours. A maximum of 25 visitors will be allowed in each slot.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for the public six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays. Visitors will be allowed inside in four pre-booked time slots – 09:30 hours to 11:00 hours, 11:30 to 13:00 hours, 13:30 to 15:00 hours, and 15:30 to 17:00 hours. A maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed to enter in each time slot.
Visitors looking to take a tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan or the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex can book their slots online by visiting the following websites: https://presidentofindia.nic.in
, https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in
/, or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/
.