Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex to reopen for public from August 1

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

The Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will reopen for public viewing from August 1, 2021.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex was reopened on January 5 only to be closed again on April 14, 2021, when COVID-19 cases started rising during the second wave of the pandemic.

Visitors will be allowed to take a one-hour tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturdays and Sundays (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots – 10:30 to 11:30 hours, 12:30 to 13:30 hours, and 14:30 to 15:30 hours. A maximum of 25 visitors will be allowed in each slot.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for the public six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays. Visitors will be allowed inside in four pre-booked time slots – 09:30 hours to 11:00 hours, 11:30 to 13:00 hours, 13:30 to 15:00 hours, and 15:30 to 17:00 hours. A maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed to enter in each time slot.