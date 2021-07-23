MARKET NEWS

Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex to reopen for public from August 1

The complex was reopened on January 5 only to be closed again on April 14, 2021, when COVID-19 cases started rising during the second wave of the pandemic.

July 23, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

The Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will reopen for public viewing from August 1, 2021.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex was reopened on January 5 only to be closed again on April 14, 2021, when COVID-19 cases started rising during the second wave of the pandemic.

Visitors will be allowed to take a one-hour tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturdays and Sundays (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots – 10:30 to 11:30 hours, 12:30 to 13:30 hours, and 14:30 to 15:30 hours. A maximum of 25 visitors will be allowed in each slot.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for the public six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays. Visitors will be allowed inside in four pre-booked time slots – 09:30 hours to 11:00 hours, 11:30 to 13:00 hours, 13:30 to 15:00 hours, and 15:30 to 17:00 hours. A maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed to enter in each time slot.

Visitors looking to take a tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan or the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex can book their slots online by visiting the following websites: https://presidentofindia.nic.in, https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/, or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/.
first published: Jul 23, 2021 06:30 pm

